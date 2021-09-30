Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.30. The stock had a trading volume of 206,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,942. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

