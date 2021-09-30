Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,020 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.90. 128,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.76 and its 200-day moving average is $220.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.