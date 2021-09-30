Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,759 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $162,231,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $129.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

