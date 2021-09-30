Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,901 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 108.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.55. 103,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.52. The company has a market cap of $180.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

