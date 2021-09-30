Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,691.82. 66,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,781.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,483.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

