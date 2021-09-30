Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.84 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $469.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.