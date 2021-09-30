Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NDVAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 7,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Indiva has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

About Indiva

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

