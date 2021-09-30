Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.55 ($47.70).

IFXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

