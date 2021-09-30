Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 10,762.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,074,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFXY remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,924,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,751,211. Infrax Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Infrax Systems Company Profile
