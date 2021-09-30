Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 10,762.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,074,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFXY remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,924,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,751,211. Infrax Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc engages in the provision of interrelated operational management, communications, and energy grid related products and services. Its product portfolios include Network Transport and Management, Secure Intelligent Devices, Threat Detection, and Grid Optimization. The company was founded by John Marshall Batton, Jeffrey A.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.