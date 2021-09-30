Injective Protocol Price Up 0.5% This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.62 or 0.00022161 BTC on major exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $314.23 million and $31.07 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00117423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00167695 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

