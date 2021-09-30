Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $520,297.73 and $1,295.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00054097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00117349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00169834 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.