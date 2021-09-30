Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.24. Innate Pharma shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $503.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

