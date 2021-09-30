Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IPHYF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.00.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
