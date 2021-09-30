Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IPHYF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

