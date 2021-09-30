Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ) Shares Down 2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)’s stock price fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.18. 4,949 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.