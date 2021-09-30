Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.12. 912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.