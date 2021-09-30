Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.77 and traded as low as C$9.41. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.44, with a volume of 118,152 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.87 million and a P/E ratio of 32.89.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

