Insider Buying: BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Insider Buys 2,296 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing purchased 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,477.20 ($5,849.49).

Shares of LON BBH traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 194 ($2.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,430,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 192.34. BB Healthcare Trust has a one year low of GBX 162.01 ($2.12) and a one year high of GBX 204 ($2.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a GBX 3.02 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%.

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

