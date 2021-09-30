Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 907 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $39,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $554,368.57.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $529,063.60.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $530,415.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 188,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 705.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

