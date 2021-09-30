Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Burghardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 12,735,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,656. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.97) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

