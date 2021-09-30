Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christopher Burghardt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50.
Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. 12,735,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,656. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
