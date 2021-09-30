Insider Selling: City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells 13,571 Shares of Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 13,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £74,640.50 ($97,518.29).

Shares of LON CLIG opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of £278.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 381 ($4.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.91 ($7.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 529.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

