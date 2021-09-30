Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Sells 19,460 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,216,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,603. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 51,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

