Insider Selling: Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Sells 6,074 Shares of Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boris Cherdabayev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of Freedom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $804,140.00.

NASDAQ FRHC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Freedom by 10,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the second quarter worth approximately $7,531,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freedom by 170.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

