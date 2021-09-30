Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Sells 80,900 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total transaction of C$67,147.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,252 shares in the company, valued at C$269,129.16.

Shares of GXE traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.85. 988,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$1.01.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

