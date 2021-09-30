Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 2,292 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76.

Shares of ITOS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,908. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

