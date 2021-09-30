Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells 2,292 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25.
- On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $136,630.53.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76.
Shares of ITOS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 154,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,908. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.
ITOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
