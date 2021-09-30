Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 37,585 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
LSCC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,391. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.
