Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 37,585 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LSCC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,391. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $68.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

