Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 3,437 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.92, for a total transaction of $924,278.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.89. The company had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.47 and a 12 month high of $288.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

