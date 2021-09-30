Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells 15,998 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 499,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,478. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 93.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 101.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 118.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 99.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

