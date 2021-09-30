Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

