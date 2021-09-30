Insight Protocol (INX) Price Tops $0.0005

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89,260.12 and $11,208.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00054922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00119189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00174841 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.