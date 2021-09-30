Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 13,006 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.