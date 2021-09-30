Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Short Interest Up 8,900.0% in September

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 8,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,771,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSPX remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,632,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,953,284. Inspyr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Get Inspyr Therapeutics alerts:

Inspyr Therapeutics Company Profile

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Mipsagargin, a dual A2A/A2B antagonist, an A2A antagonist, an A2B antagonist, and an A2A agonist. The company was founded by Craig A.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.