Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.0753

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $3,259.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

