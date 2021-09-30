Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading 1.6% Higher

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.85 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20). 127,537 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.66. The company has a market capitalization of £41.95 million and a PE ratio of -11.92.

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Company Profile (LON:IUG)

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It also develops clinical ultrasound software. The company's clinical AI software products include ScanNav Audit, an AI-based ultrasound software product that provides real-time support for ultrasound practitioners, which performs fetal anomaly scans; ScanNav AutoCapture, an AI-based ultrasound software product that automatically captures images; and ScanNav AnatomyGuide, an AI based ultrasound software product, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image.

