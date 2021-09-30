International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,811,900 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the August 31st total of 713,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.2 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 4,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,402. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

