International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, an increase of 1,653.2% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,823,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INCC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,939,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,093,844. International Consolidated Companies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About International Consolidated Companies
