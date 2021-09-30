International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, an increase of 1,653.2% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,823,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INCC traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 51,939,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,093,844. International Consolidated Companies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Cos., Inc engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F.

