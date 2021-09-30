International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 26,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 78,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.