International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,735 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.23% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $85,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,217. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

