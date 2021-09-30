International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.52

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.52 ($2.20) and traded as low as GBX 163.20 ($2.13). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 3,029,630 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.57.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 3.78 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.