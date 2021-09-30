Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IIJIY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.58. 871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930. Internet Initiative Japan has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

