Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy Sells 389 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Intuit stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $544.61. 58,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,210. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.42.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 46.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
