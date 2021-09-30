Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy Sells 389 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intuit stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $544.61. 58,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,210. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The company has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 46.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

