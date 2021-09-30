Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in September

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PLW stock remained flat at $$36.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,217. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period.

