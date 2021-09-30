Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 1,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.