Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 77,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.