Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.12. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter.

