Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.61

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.83. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 80,456 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.