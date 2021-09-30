Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.61

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.83. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 80,456 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

