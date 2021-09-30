Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 2,077,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 920,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 2,092.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.