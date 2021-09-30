Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Shares Down 3.4%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) was down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.12 and last traded at $87.41. Approximately 5,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33.

