Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.31. 23,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 73,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

