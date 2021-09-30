Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Shares Down 1.1%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $182.49 and last traded at $182.49. 13,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 23,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.64.

