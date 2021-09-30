Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.70. Approximately 23,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 34,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

